DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

DLH Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.22. 35,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 million, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DLH has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

