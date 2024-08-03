DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $298.45 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00289469 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $8,052,185.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

