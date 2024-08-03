dogwifhat (WIF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $492.05 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $492.05 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,668 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,672.004888. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.68019157 USD and is down -11.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $540,113,833.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

