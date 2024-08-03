DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.38.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of DASH stock traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,081. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.