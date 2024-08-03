DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DLY opened at $16.16 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

