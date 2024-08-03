Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Driven Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

