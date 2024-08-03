Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.28 and traded as high as C$11.80. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 478,973 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.31.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.428934 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56. Insiders have sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

