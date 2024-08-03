Dymension Price Reaches $1.19 on Top Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $229.82 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,030,263,608 coins and its circulating supply is 193,871,964 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

