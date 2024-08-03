Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Shares of EIC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $16.75.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
