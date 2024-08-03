Eaton Co. plc (ETN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on August 23rd

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton to earn $11.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

ETN opened at $280.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

