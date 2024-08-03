Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

EVM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

