Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance
EOS stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.