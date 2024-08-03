Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

