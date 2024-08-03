Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.18 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.