Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EVG opened at $11.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
