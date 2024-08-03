Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ETB opened at $13.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.