Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ETB opened at $13.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.