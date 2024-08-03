Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.04. Ecovyst shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 97,184 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $782.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ecovyst by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 585,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

