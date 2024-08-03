El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

LOCO stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $371.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

