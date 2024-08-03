Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 918,935 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 116,650 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $120,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $281,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $148.83. 1,823,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,668. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

