Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $29.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,527,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after buying an additional 979,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 840,653 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 434,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 505,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 420,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

