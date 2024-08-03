Elementis (LON:ELM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 165.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 9015491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.80 ($2.06).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Elementis Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market capitalization of £907.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3,850.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heejae Chae acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($63,853.87). In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($675,328.02). Also, insider Heejae Chae acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($63,853.87). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Featured Articles

