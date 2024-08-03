Elementis plc Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of ELMTY remained flat at $7.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Elementis has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

