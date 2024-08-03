Elementis plc Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Elementis Stock Performance
Shares of ELMTY remained flat at $7.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Elementis has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.
About Elementis
