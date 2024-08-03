ELIS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99,368.67 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $99,368.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,022.00 or 0.99881995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00060471 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02996784 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $58,696.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

