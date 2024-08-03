EMC Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.