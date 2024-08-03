EMC Capital Management Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

EMC Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

