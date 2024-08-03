EMC Capital Management Has $260,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Etsy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

