EMC Capital Management Lowers Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 290.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $393.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

