EMC Capital Management Sells 2,511 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in General Motors by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in General Motors by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in General Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.