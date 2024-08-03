Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.6 %
Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$29.49 on Thursday.
Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
