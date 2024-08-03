Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0907

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $853,515.50 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00037185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,358,579 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

