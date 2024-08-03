Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,411 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.54% of Enovis worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,209 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,804,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

ENOV stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 577,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,757. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

