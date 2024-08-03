Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $424,130,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,128,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,068,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. 2,869,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,031. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

