Enpro Inc. (NPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 18th

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Enpro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Enpro has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enpro to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Enpro Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.63. Enpro has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $176.13.

About Enpro

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

