Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Up 7.7% After Strong Earnings

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.73. 230,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 467,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Enviri news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at $14,968,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at $4,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at $3,744,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at $3,511,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

