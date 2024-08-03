Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Up 7.7% After Strong Earnings

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.73. 230,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 467,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enviri news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enviri Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $924.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.