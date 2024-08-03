Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.95.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Envista has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Envista by 820.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Envista by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Envista by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $13,233,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

