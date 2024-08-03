EOS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $118.30 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, EOS has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $118.30 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001347 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

