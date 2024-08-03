Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $79,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $15,187,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.50.

Shares of EQIX traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $806.65. The company had a trading volume of 379,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,985. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $796.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

