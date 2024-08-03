Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,790 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,567.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,492. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

