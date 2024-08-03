ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB updated its FY33 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

ESAB Trading Down 2.3 %

ESAB stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. ESAB has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $114.77.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 8.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

