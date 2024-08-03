Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 273,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,000. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $797.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

