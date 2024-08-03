Ethereum Classic Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.33 or 0.00031972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $149.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,459.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.59 or 0.00593112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00104522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00248379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00069705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,183,608 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.