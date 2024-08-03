Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,010.81

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Ethereum has a total market cap of $362.07 billion and $21.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,010.81 or 0.04851508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00038690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,255,176 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

