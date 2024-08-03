Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $38.10 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 34,988,353 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

