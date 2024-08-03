Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $57.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evergy Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

