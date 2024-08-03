EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 58,328 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,995. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

