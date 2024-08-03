EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.44. The stock had a trading volume of 878,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.51 and a 200 day moving average of $179.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.