EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,409 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.75. 2,023,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

