EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,651 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 372,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

