EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $20.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $790.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,103. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $747.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.82. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $5,482,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.