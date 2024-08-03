EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.96. 2,898,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.00.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

